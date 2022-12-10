Barclays Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to GBX 625

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.