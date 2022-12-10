Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

