Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($8.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 7.5 %

BBBY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 654.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 550,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

