Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €28.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €30.66 ($32.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($16.00) and a fifty-two week high of €32.01 ($33.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

