Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday.

Befesa Stock Performance

ETR BFSA opened at €41.62 ($43.81) on Wednesday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €29.04 ($30.57) and a 1 year high of €73.60 ($77.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.16.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

