Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 839.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 80.50%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.74 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.31

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

