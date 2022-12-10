Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,142 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 23,029 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $25.41 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

