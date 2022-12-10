Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 23,029 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.