Bill Hughes Sells 500 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %
United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
