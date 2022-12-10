Bill Hughes Sells 500 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.