BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 12th.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.21 on Friday. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

