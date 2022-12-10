BIMI International Medical Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 12th.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

