BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 176,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,155,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at BioPharma Credit

About BioPharma Credit

In other news, insider Rolf Soderstrom bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($50,603.58).

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

