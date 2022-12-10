BlackSky Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the average volume of 609 call options.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
NYSE BKSY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.