BlackSky Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the average volume of 609 call options.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

NYSE BKSY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

