Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Buys 83,659 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 83,659 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,240.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GoHealth by 121.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 213.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GoHealth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.