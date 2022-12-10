Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Buys 83,659 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 83,659 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,240.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GoHealth Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GoHealth by 121.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 213.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Read More
