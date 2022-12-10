Bloom Burton Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year. Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Centric Health Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.