BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.29.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

