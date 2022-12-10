BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 7.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.02. 2,332,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,408,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000.

