BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $236.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,718,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

