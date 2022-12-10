BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BRCC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

