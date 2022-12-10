Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 235,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 253,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.