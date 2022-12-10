Brent Matthew Hornor Purchases 93,000 Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) Stock

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Brent Matthew Hornor purchased 93,000 shares of Maple Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$14,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,413,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,101.80.

Shares of CVE:MGM opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

