British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,406.11. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The firm has a market cap of £74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.06.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.