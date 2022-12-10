Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $670.68.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.34.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.