Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$65.00

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

AIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group stock opened at C$51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.89. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

