Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $36.63

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of AY stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

