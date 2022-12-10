Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $28.22

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

GTBIF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

