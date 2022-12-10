Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.06

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Infosys by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

