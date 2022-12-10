Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $53.25

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.82 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

