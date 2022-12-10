Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

