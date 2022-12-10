Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.
LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.
In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
