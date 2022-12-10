Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.