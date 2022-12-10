Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$13.41

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.87. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.