Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $48.30

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,645,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

