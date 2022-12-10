Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $11.57

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Passage Bio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

