Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.71

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
Several research firms recently commented on DSP. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Viant Technology to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of DSP opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.17.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
