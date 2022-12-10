Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.