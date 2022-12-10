Brokers Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 449.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.