Brokers Set Expectations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

CISO opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

