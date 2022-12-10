BTIG Research Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $90.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

