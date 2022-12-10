Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Set at C$10.48 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,455.05. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,975 shares of company stock valued at $38,636.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

