Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,057,093. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $163.67 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

