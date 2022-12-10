Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Up 0.2%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €29.36 ($30.91) and last traded at €29.18 ($30.72). Approximately 51,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.12 ($30.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.