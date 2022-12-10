Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $53,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,585,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 65,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

