Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Joe Oatley Buys 300,000 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) insider Joe Oatley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,555.18).

Shares of CAR stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Friday. Carclo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.55 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

