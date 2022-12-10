Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

