Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 13,619 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10,476.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

