Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4,852.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

