Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.