Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 13,619 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10,476.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

