Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 393 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

