Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Carvana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.