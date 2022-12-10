Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

